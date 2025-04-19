Court Extends Judicial Custody of Ex-AAP MLA and Accomplices
The Rouse Avenue court has extended the judicial custody of former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan and six others in an organized crime case until April 23. The hearing covered cases linked to gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. Proceedings and custody extensions were conducted via video conferencing.
The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday ruled to extend the judicial custody of former AAP MLA, Naresh Balyan, along with six other accused individuals, citing their involvement in an MCOCA case associated with the organized crime syndicate allegedly led by notorious gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu. The extension is valid until April 23.
During proceedings, Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh, appearing via video conferencing, and Investigation Officer ACP Naresh, who appeared in person, submitted a request for extending the judicial remand of two accused, Sahil alias Poli and Vijay alias Kalu. Their 90-day investigation timeline was approaching expiration on April 23.
Previously, the Delhi police received an additional 60 days to conclude investigations against Balyan, originally apprehended on December 4, 2024. Also, the court took cognisance of charge sheets against Ritik alias Peter, Rohit alias Anna, and Sachin Chikara. These developments are part of ongoing judicial proceedings tied to Sangwan's crime syndicate.
