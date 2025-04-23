Left Menu

Israel and India Collaborate Against Terrorism Following Pahalgam Attack

Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, strongly condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, emphasizing collaboration with India in counter-terrorism efforts. He highlighted the international nature of terrorism and the need for global cooperation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation, with heightened security and search operations launched to track down the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:28 IST
Reuven Azar, Ambassador of Israel to India (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, expressed severe condemnation of Tuesday's terrorist attack in Pahalgam, promising steadfast support in anti-terrorism measures alongside India. Addressing the media, Ambassador Azar lamented the brutality of the assault, highlighting its merciless nature and extending hope for the survivors' swift recovery.

Azar further emphasized that terrorism poses a global threat requiring united efforts to combat. He acknowledged the ongoing cooperation between Israel and India on intelligence and security matters, reassured by reports indicating no Israeli casualties in the attack yet. Azar stressed the critical need for continuous international collaboration to face terrorism's challenges.

In a show of prompt response to the tragic event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assessed the situation on the ground in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow. This attack marks a significant terrorist incident post the 2019 abrogation of Article 370, prompting security forces to initiate extensive search operations. Life in the generally vibrant tourist area has come to a standstill, with calls for a Jammu bandh following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

