Tragic Accident: Man Drowns in Open Drain in Northeast Delhi

A 32-year-old man drowned after falling into an open drain in northeast Delhi, the police reported on Monday.

The incident took place in the Bhajanpura area at 6:08 a.m. on Sunday, when the victim, Harish Baisla, was returning home. Promptly alerted, police teams arrived at the scene to manage the situation.

Local residents assisted in retrieving Baisla's body from the drain. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, confirmed a senior police officer. 'Harish was married and leaves behind his wife and one child. An investigation is underway,' the officer added.

According to sources, Baisla had been out with friends celebrating a birthday. He failed to notice the open drain while returning home early in the morning. Baisla's father is a Delhi Police employee, and the victim worked as a private operator at Khajuri Khas Police Station for the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS).

(With inputs from agencies.)