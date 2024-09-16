Tragic Flood Incident: Two Bank Employees Perish in Faridabad Underpass

A magisterial probe has been launched following the tragic death of two bank employees trapped in their SUV in a flooded Old Faridabad Railway underpass, authorities confirmed on Monday. DCP NIT Kuldeep Singh emphasized the gravity of the incident and stated that legal steps will follow if negligence is proven.

The victims, Punyashray Sharma (48) and Viraj (26), perished late Friday night while returning home to Greater Faridabad from Gurugram. Heavy rain had inundated the underpass, and vehicles were being warned to avoid the area. Despite these warnings, the men's vehicle entered the underpass and became stuck.

Bystanders tried to rescue them, but Viraj died on the spot, and Sharma was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police confirmed that a barricade had been placed to deter vehicles, but the occupants removed it and attempted to proceed. The magisterial inquiry, led by ADC Anand Sharma, has commenced its investigation, alongside a police inquiry prompted by a complaint from Viraj's brother.

(With inputs from agencies.)