Iran Denies Missile Transfers to Russia Post-August Amid Western Allegations
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, denying Western allegations, stated that his government has not transferred any ballistic missiles to Russia since taking office in August. This comes after the United States and allies imposed fresh sanctions on Moscow and Tehran, accusing them of aiding Russia's war in Ukraine.
Recently, the United States and its allies accused Iran of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia, leading to new sanctions against both countries. Russia and Iran have both denied these claims.
At a televised press conference, Pezeshkian responded to questions about missile transfers, saying: 'It is possible that a delivery took place in the past... but I can assure you that since I took office, there has not been any such delivery to Russia.' Previously, Reuters reported that Iran had provided Russia with a significant number of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, further strengthening their military cooperation.
