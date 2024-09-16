Iran Denies Missile Transfers to Russia Post-August Amid Western Allegations

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that his administration has not transferred any weapons to Russia since assuming office in August, countering allegations by Western nations.

Recently, the United States and its allies accused Iran of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia, leading to new sanctions against both countries. Russia and Iran have both denied these claims.

At a televised press conference, Pezeshkian responded to questions about missile transfers, saying: 'It is possible that a delivery took place in the past... but I can assure you that since I took office, there has not been any such delivery to Russia.' Previously, Reuters reported that Iran had provided Russia with a significant number of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, further strengthening their military cooperation.

