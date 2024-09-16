Left Menu

Iran Denies Missile Transfers to Russia Post-August Amid Western Allegations

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, denying Western allegations, stated that his government has not transferred any ballistic missiles to Russia since taking office in August. This comes after the United States and allies imposed fresh sanctions on Moscow and Tehran, accusing them of aiding Russia's war in Ukraine.

Updated: 16-09-2024 19:50 IST
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday that his administration has not transferred any weapons to Russia since assuming office in August, countering allegations by Western nations.

Recently, the United States and its allies accused Iran of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia, leading to new sanctions against both countries. Russia and Iran have both denied these claims.

At a televised press conference, Pezeshkian responded to questions about missile transfers, saying: 'It is possible that a delivery took place in the past... but I can assure you that since I took office, there has not been any such delivery to Russia.' Previously, Reuters reported that Iran had provided Russia with a significant number of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, further strengthening their military cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

