Debunking False Claims: Viral Videos of Helicopter and Drone Attacks in Manipur Unveiled

Amid renewed violence in Manipur involving drones and missile attacks, two videos went viral on social media, purportedly showing an Indian helicopter being shot down and drone attacks by Kuki community members on Meitei establishments.

However, PTI's Fact Check Desk found these claims to be false. The videos were sourced from Myanmar, not Manipur.

The Desk used various verification tools and discovered that one video depicted Kachin Independence Army (KIA) shooting down a Myanmar military helicopter. The other showed drone attacks in a Myanmar village, not in Manipur. Authorities warn against the spread of misinformation.

