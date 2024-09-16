Left Menu

Debunking False Claims: Viral Videos of Helicopter and Drone Attacks in Manipur Unveiled

Two viral videos alleging missile and drone attacks in Manipur were investigated by PTI Fact Check Desk. Results found that both videos originated from Myanmar, shared falsely as from Manipur. This highlights the need for vigilance against misinformation on social media, especially concerning sensitive law and order situations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 19:57 IST
Debunking False Claims: Viral Videos of Helicopter and Drone Attacks in Manipur Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid renewed violence in Manipur involving drones and missile attacks, two videos went viral on social media, purportedly showing an Indian helicopter being shot down and drone attacks by Kuki community members on Meitei establishments.

However, PTI's Fact Check Desk found these claims to be false. The videos were sourced from Myanmar, not Manipur.

The Desk used various verification tools and discovered that one video depicted Kachin Independence Army (KIA) shooting down a Myanmar military helicopter. The other showed drone attacks in a Myanmar village, not in Manipur. Authorities warn against the spread of misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024