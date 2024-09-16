Left Menu

Cops bust MD drugs-making unit near Mumbai, four held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 21:19 IST
Cops bust MD drugs-making unit near Mumbai, four held
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police busted an MD drugs manufacturing factory in Badlapur city of neighbouring Thane district and seized drugs with an estimated value of Rs 82 lakh, an official said on Monday.

Four persons, including a chemistry graduate who managed the entire drug operation and worked as a production manager in the unit, were arrested.

The breakthrough came when officials of Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Wing (ANC) arrested two persons from Mankhurd area on Sunday night for possessing MD drugs, the police official said, adding that the estimated value of the seized drugs was Rs 21.60 lakh in the international markets.

The interrogation of the duo led police to another person who spilled beans on the existence of a drugs manufacturing unit in Badlapur, following which a raid was conducted on Sunday night, the official said.

Police seized MD drugs valued at around Rs 60 lakh from the chemical unit, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024