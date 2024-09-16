Cops bust MD drugs-making unit near Mumbai, four held

Mumbai Police busted an MD drugs manufacturing factory in Badlapur city of neighbouring Thane district and seized drugs with an estimated value of Rs 82 lakh, an official said on Monday.

Four persons, including a chemistry graduate who managed the entire drug operation and worked as a production manager in the unit, were arrested.

The breakthrough came when officials of Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Wing (ANC) arrested two persons from Mankhurd area on Sunday night for possessing MD drugs, the police official said, adding that the estimated value of the seized drugs was Rs 21.60 lakh in the international markets.

The interrogation of the duo led police to another person who spilled beans on the existence of a drugs manufacturing unit in Badlapur, following which a raid was conducted on Sunday night, the official said.

Police seized MD drugs valued at around Rs 60 lakh from the chemical unit, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

