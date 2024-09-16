Left Menu

Man Arrested for Allegedly Deceiving and Raping Woman Under False Identity

A 38-year-old Muslim man has been arrested for allegedly deceiving a Dalit Hindu woman into marriage under a false identity and subsequently raping her. The accused, Danish, used the name 'Dev' to deceive the woman. The case has been registered, and Danish faces multiple charges under various sections, including the SC/ST Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 16-09-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 22:39 IST
Man Arrested for Allegedly Deceiving and Raping Woman Under False Identity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old Muslim man has been arrested in Sahibabad for allegedly deceiving a Dalit Hindu woman into marriage under a false identity and then raping her, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Danish but using the alias 'Dev,' was apprehended by Sahibabad police. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sahibabad, Rajneesh Upadhyay, the woman met 'Dev' about a year-and-a-half ago while applying for a driving licence. 'Dev' later persuaded her to wear a 'mangalsutra' and establish a physical relationship during a visit to a Sahibabad hotel.

They subsequently lived together in a rented accommodation in Dasna, where the woman became pregnant. Danish then secretly administered an abortion pill, and she discovered his true identity only after the pregnancy was terminated. The victim confronted Danish at his home in July this year and was allegedly assaulted by his family members. Following the discovery, a Zero FIR was filed at Kapurpur police station in Hapur district and later transferred to Sahibabad police station. A formal case was registered on September 12. Danish faces multiple charges, including those under sections 115(2)/123(2)/318(4), 64, and 3(2)5 of the SC/ST Act, and has been sent to jail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024