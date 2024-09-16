Man Arrested for Allegedly Deceiving and Raping Woman Under False Identity

A 38-year-old Muslim man has been arrested in Sahibabad for allegedly deceiving a Dalit Hindu woman into marriage under a false identity and then raping her, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Danish but using the alias 'Dev,' was apprehended by Sahibabad police. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sahibabad, Rajneesh Upadhyay, the woman met 'Dev' about a year-and-a-half ago while applying for a driving licence. 'Dev' later persuaded her to wear a 'mangalsutra' and establish a physical relationship during a visit to a Sahibabad hotel.

They subsequently lived together in a rented accommodation in Dasna, where the woman became pregnant. Danish then secretly administered an abortion pill, and she discovered his true identity only after the pregnancy was terminated. The victim confronted Danish at his home in July this year and was allegedly assaulted by his family members. Following the discovery, a Zero FIR was filed at Kapurpur police station in Hapur district and later transferred to Sahibabad police station. A formal case was registered on September 12. Danish faces multiple charges, including those under sections 115(2)/123(2)/318(4), 64, and 3(2)5 of the SC/ST Act, and has been sent to jail.

