Tragic Love Affair Ends in Murder and Suicide Attempt in Raipur

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his lover by slashing her neck with a knife in Raipur city on Monday, police said.

The accused, Lokeshwar Tarak, attempted suicide by slitting his wrist and jumping into Telibandha lake, where he was later rescued by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel.

According to the police, the incident occurred following an argument between the couple, who worked at separate restaurants near the lake. The 24-year-old woman, who sustained severe injuries, was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman wanted to end the relationship, which triggered the violent confrontation.

Authorities quickly responded to the scene and rescued Tarak, who had swum to the middle of the lake and climbed onto a fountain base. He has been booked on charges of murder and is currently undergoing treatment. A further probe is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)