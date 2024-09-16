Left Menu

Tragic Love Affair Ends in Murder and Suicide Attempt in Raipur

A 25-year-old man in Raipur allegedly killed his lover by slashing her neck with a knife. Following the attack, he attempted suicide by slitting his wrist and jumping into a lake. He was rescued by emergency personnel. The victim died in the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 16-09-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 23:34 IST
Tragic Love Affair Ends in Murder and Suicide Attempt in Raipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his lover by slashing her neck with a knife in Raipur city on Monday, police said.

The accused, Lokeshwar Tarak, attempted suicide by slitting his wrist and jumping into Telibandha lake, where he was later rescued by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel.

According to the police, the incident occurred following an argument between the couple, who worked at separate restaurants near the lake. The 24-year-old woman, who sustained severe injuries, was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman wanted to end the relationship, which triggered the violent confrontation.

Authorities quickly responded to the scene and rescued Tarak, who had swum to the middle of the lake and climbed onto a fountain base. He has been booked on charges of murder and is currently undergoing treatment. A further probe is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024