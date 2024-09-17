Ryan Wesley Routh: The Man of Contradictions and Controversies

Ryan Wesley Routh, known online for his contradictory persona and criminal past, was arrested Sunday in Florida. Routh had attempted to assassinate the GOP presidential nominee with an AK-47-style rifle, a thwarted plot stopped by the Secret Service.

Routh's social media and public records reveal his fluctuating political allegiances, ranging from support for Bernie Sanders to disdain for Donald Trump, whom he blamed for numerous national issues. His public records show a history of misdemeanors and felonies, including possession of illegal firearms and stolen goods.

Routh had moved to Hawaii in 2018, reportedly to start a business tackling homelessness, further exemplifying his complex personality. However, his arrest and recent actions have brought his controversial past back into the spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)