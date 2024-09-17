U.S. Denies Allegations of Recognizing Houthi Government; Tensions Escalate in Middle East

A senior Houthi official claimed the U.S. offered to recognize the Houthi government in Yemen to halt the group's attacks. The remarks were dismissed as 'a total fabrication' by a U.S. official.

This controversy erupted following a ballistic missile strike from the Iran-aligned Houthis on Israel, prompting stern warnings from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Yemen conflict, which started with the Houthis' capture of Sanaa in 2014, has seen extensive violence and U.S. accusations of terrorism against the group. Recent developments include ongoing Houthi attacks on ships and Israel amidst the Gaza conflict.

