Left Menu

Two Men Charged with Smuggling Equipment to Russia's Nuclear Industry

Two individuals have been charged with smuggling and conspiring to violate US export controls by selling equipment to Russia's nuclear energy industry. The accused, Sam Bhambhani and Maxim Teslenko, allegedly schemed to export laser welding machines by falsifying documents and concealing the true destination. They face significant prison sentences and fines if convicted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 17-09-2024 03:58 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 03:58 IST
Two Men Charged with Smuggling Equipment to Russia's Nuclear Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Two men have been charged with illegal smuggling and conspiring to violate export controls by selling equipment to Russia's nuclear energy industry, the US Attorney's office in Boston announced Monday.

Sam Bhambhani, 55, of North Attleboro, Mass., and Maxim Teslenko, 35, of Moscow, were each indicted on one count of smuggling and one count of conspiracy to violate and evade export controls, commit smuggling, and defraud the United States. "This case underscores our unwavering commitment to enforcing US export laws and safeguarding national security," Acting United States Attorney Joshua Levy said in a statement. ''The defendants are alleged to have engaged in a sophisticated scheme to evade export controls, deceiving the government about the true destination of sensitive technology and putting critical national interests at risk."

Similar cases are relatively common. Recently, a Kansas businessman pleaded guilty to exporting sensitive aviation technology to Russian firms, against US sanctions. Additionally, the Biden administration has imposed criminal charges and sanctions for procuring military technologies from US entities to supply to Russia for its Ukraine conflict.

From 2015 to 2021, prosecutors claim Bhambhani and Teslenko conspired to export laser welding machines to Ural Electromechanical Plant (UEMZ) in Yekaterinburg, Russia, by allegedly falsifying export documents. UEMZ is a subsidiary of Rosatom, which manages Russia's nuclear programs. Bhambhani, who was arrested on September 9 and later released, could face up to 10 years in prison and significant fines if convicted. Teslenko remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024