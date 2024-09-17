Two Men Charged with Smuggling Equipment to Russia's Nuclear Industry

Two men have been charged with illegal smuggling and conspiring to violate export controls by selling equipment to Russia's nuclear energy industry, the US Attorney's office in Boston announced Monday.

Sam Bhambhani, 55, of North Attleboro, Mass., and Maxim Teslenko, 35, of Moscow, were each indicted on one count of smuggling and one count of conspiracy to violate and evade export controls, commit smuggling, and defraud the United States. "This case underscores our unwavering commitment to enforcing US export laws and safeguarding national security," Acting United States Attorney Joshua Levy said in a statement. ''The defendants are alleged to have engaged in a sophisticated scheme to evade export controls, deceiving the government about the true destination of sensitive technology and putting critical national interests at risk."

Similar cases are relatively common. Recently, a Kansas businessman pleaded guilty to exporting sensitive aviation technology to Russian firms, against US sanctions. Additionally, the Biden administration has imposed criminal charges and sanctions for procuring military technologies from US entities to supply to Russia for its Ukraine conflict.

From 2015 to 2021, prosecutors claim Bhambhani and Teslenko conspired to export laser welding machines to Ural Electromechanical Plant (UEMZ) in Yekaterinburg, Russia, by allegedly falsifying export documents. UEMZ is a subsidiary of Rosatom, which manages Russia's nuclear programs. Bhambhani, who was arrested on September 9 and later released, could face up to 10 years in prison and significant fines if convicted. Teslenko remains at large.

