Waqf (Amendment) Bill to Strengthen Property Management: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill aims to improve the management and preservation of Waqf properties. The bill will also address misuse concerns and has been introduced in the Lok Sabha. Additionally, the government has achieved significant progress in tribal development and social empowerment programs.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which focuses on the management and preservation of Waqf properties, will soon be passed in Parliament.
He emphasized that the bill addresses misuse concerns and elaborated on its introduction in the Lok Sabha last month, followed by its referral to a Joint Committee of Parliament for further review due to objections from opposition parties.
Other governmental achievements within the first 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA's third tenure include significant initiatives for tribal development, social empowerment of sanitation workers, and enhanced educational facilities for tribal students.
