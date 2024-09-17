Left Menu

Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Businessmen in Excise Policy Scam

The Delhi High Court granted bail to businessmen Amit Arora and Amandeep Singh Dhall in a money laundering case tied to the Delhi Excise Policy scam. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleged irregularities in the policy's implementation and involvement of a cartel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:28 IST
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to businessmen Amit Arora and Amandeep Singh Dhall in a money laundering case connected to the alleged excise policy scam.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna announced the decision, providing relief to the two accused.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have claimed that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, extending undue favours to licence holders. The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it by September 2022 due to corruption allegations.

Arora, director of Gurugram-based Buddy Retail Pvt Ltd, was arrested on November 29, 2022, by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The CBI alleged Arora, a close associate of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, was involved in managing and diverting illicit money from liquor licensees. Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister of Delhi, held the excise portfolio when the policy was created.

Similarly, Dhall, director of Brindco Sales Private Limited, was accused of conspiring with other individuals in formulating the liquor policy and facilitating kickbacks to the AAP, recouped by the cartel known as the 'South Group.' He was arrested by the ED in March last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

