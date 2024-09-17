PM Modi Launches ‘SUBHADRA’ Scheme in Odisha, Inaugurates Major Infrastructure Projects Worth Over Rs 3,800 Cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘SUBHADRA’ scheme, a flagship initiative of the Odisha government, in Bhubaneswar today. This women-centric scheme is set to benefit over 1 crore women, making it the largest of its kind in the state. As part of the launch, PM Modi initiated the direct transfer of funds to over 10 lakh women’s bank accounts under the scheme, providing each beneficiary with Rs 50,000. The Prime Minister highlighted that this scheme also integrates the pilot project of the RBI's digital currency.

In addition to the SUBHADRA scheme, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for railway projects worth over Rs 2,800 crore and National Highway projects exceeding Rs 1,000 crore. These infrastructure investments are aimed at significantly boosting Odisha's transportation and connectivity network. The Prime Minister also launched the Awaas+ 2024 app for surveying additional households under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) and released the operational guidelines for PMAY-Urban 2.0.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the sacred occasion of Anant Chaturdashi and Vishwakarma Puja, celebrating the worship of skill and labor in India. He emphasized that women’s empowerment is central to Odisha's development and expressed his pride in launching the SUBHADRA scheme, dedicated to mothers, sisters, and daughters in the state. He noted that the presence of Goddess Subhadra alongside Lord Jagannath reflects the deep roots of women empowerment in Odisha’s culture.

The Prime Minister also took part in a large-scale Grih Pravesh ceremony, handing over keys to 26 lakh beneficiaries of the PMAY scheme, across rural and urban areas, including Odisha. He noted that 30 lakh families have received pucca (permanent) houses across India, marking a significant step towards improved housing conditions for millions.

PM Modi reflected on the milestones achieved by the new BJP government in Odisha, which completed 100 days in office. He listed various welfare initiatives taken by the government, including the construction of 3 crore pucca houses for the poor, a Rs 2 lakh crore package for the youth to subsidize their first salary in private jobs, and the expansion of medical college seats by 75,000. The government has also connected 25,000 villages with permanent roads, doubled the budget allocation for tribal development, and introduced pension reforms for government employees.

The Prime Minister highlighted the creation of over 11 lakh "Lakhpati Didis" (women entrepreneurs), as part of the government’s initiatives to empower women economically. He emphasized the importance of women’s participation in national development, noting that women’s empowerment will be the driving force behind Odisha’s prosperity.

PM Modi also reflected on the success of various tribal welfare schemes, including the PM Janman Yojana, which has identified 13 underdeveloped tribes in Odisha for targeted development. He highlighted the ongoing campaign to eliminate sickle cell anemia in tribal areas, noting that more than 13 lakh people have been screened in just three months.

In a major boost to infrastructure development, PM Modi inaugurated railway projects including the Lanjigarh Road-Ambodala-Doikalu, Lakshmipur Road-Singaram-Tikri, and Dhenkanal-Sadashivpur-Hindol Road lines. He also laid the foundation stone for the Jaipur-Nawarangpur new railway line and announced new rail projects, including the Puri to Konark line and the high-tech 'Namo Bharat Rapid Rail'.

The Prime Minister praised Odisha's immense natural wealth, mineral resources, and tourism potential, calling for their development into economic strengths. He expressed optimism that the new infrastructure projects would create numerous employment opportunities for Odisha’s youth. He also commended the government for ensuring that the benefits of schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, which provides free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, reach Odisha's population.

PM Modi concluded by marking Hyderabad Liberation Day, paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's role in uniting the country. He warned against divisive forces trying to disrupt societal harmony and urged citizens to maintain unity, especially during festivals like Ganesh Utsav, which have long been symbols of unity and resistance against colonial forces.

The event was attended by the Governor of Odisha, Shri Raghubar Das, and Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Manjhi, among other dignitaries. PM Modi assured that the pace of development in Odisha will only accelerate, bringing the state closer to realizing its full potential.