Hemanth Muddappa Dominates Drag Racing Championship in Bengaluru

Hemanth Muddappa excels in the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship with victories in multiple categories, tightening his grip on the title. Competing for Mantra Racing, he maintains a lead in championship points, edging out rivals Pawshe and Dalvi in a thrilling race weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-12-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 18:19 IST
In an exhilarating showcase of speed and skill, Bengaluru's Hemanth Muddappa made significant strides in the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship, capturing two victories and a podium finish. The races unfolded at the third and penultimate round of the championship on Saturday.

Muddappa, representing Mantra Racing, claimed a triumphant win in the Unrestricted Super Sport 4-stroke class with an impressive time of 8.269 seconds. His victory narrowly outpaced Fast Track Racing India's Hanuman Pawshe, who clocked 8.301 seconds. Both competitors are now tied with 55 championship points, closing in on Alimon Sai Dalvi's 53 points.

The thrilling series of races saw Muddappa extend his lead in the overall standings with a total of 75 points, putting him ahead of Mujahid Pasha and Dalvi. Meanwhile, the event also highlighted successes in other classes, featuring standout performances from racers Syed Imran and Madhan Kumar, among others.

