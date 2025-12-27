Hemanth Muddappa Dominates Drag Racing Championship in Bengaluru

In an exhilarating showcase of speed and skill, Bengaluru's Hemanth Muddappa made significant strides in the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship, capturing two victories and a podium finish. The races unfolded at the third and penultimate round of the championship on Saturday.

Muddappa, representing Mantra Racing, claimed a triumphant win in the Unrestricted Super Sport 4-stroke class with an impressive time of 8.269 seconds. His victory narrowly outpaced Fast Track Racing India's Hanuman Pawshe, who clocked 8.301 seconds. Both competitors are now tied with 55 championship points, closing in on Alimon Sai Dalvi's 53 points.

The thrilling series of races saw Muddappa extend his lead in the overall standings with a total of 75 points, putting him ahead of Mujahid Pasha and Dalvi. Meanwhile, the event also highlighted successes in other classes, featuring standout performances from racers Syed Imran and Madhan Kumar, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)