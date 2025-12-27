Left Menu

Pioneering Economist Shamshad Akhtar Passes Away at 71

Renowned economist Shamshad Akhtar, the first woman to lead Pakistan's central bank and former caretaker finance minister, has passed away at 71. Serving as chairperson of the Pakistan Stock Exchange at the time of her death, Akhtar's career spanned monetary policy, fiscal management, and capital markets.

Shamshad Akhtar, a groundbreaking figure in Pakistan's economic landscape and the first woman to head the central bank, has died at age 71, the finance ministry announced.

At the time of her passing, Akhtar was serving as chairperson of the Pakistan Stock Exchange. Over her distinguished career, she not only pioneered monetary policy but also contributed significantly to fiscal management and capital markets.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb praised Akhtar, highlighting her integrity and extensive public service. Her legacy includes her roles at the World Bank, UN ESCAP, and the Asian Development Bank. Akhtar was educated in Pakistan and the UK, cementing her as one of Pakistan's most internationally seasoned economists.

