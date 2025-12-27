Security Forces Target Insurgent Groups in Balochistan

Pakistani security forces have mounted a decisive offensive against insurgent groups in Balochistan, resulting in the deaths of at least 17 terrorists, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). These targeted operations are part of the military's ongoing 'Azm-e-Istehkam' campaign.

The operations spanned over three days, from December 24 to 26, and focused on the troubled regions of Kohlu, Kalat, and Panjgur. Intelligence reports prompted these actions, as security forces sought to dismantle terrorist networks threatening peace in the area.

In Panjgur, security personnel engaged in fierce combat that resulted in four enemy combatants being neutralized. Similarly, five terrorists met the same fate in Kohlu, and eight were eliminated in Kalat. Authorities also recovered an array of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)