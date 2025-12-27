Tragedy on the Road: Sugarcane Laborer Killed in Motorcycle Accident
A tragic accident in Maharashtra's Beed district claimed the life of a 40-year-old sugarcane laborer, Eknath Pawar, after being hit by a motorcycle rider, Tushar Chandrakant Jagtap, who sustained severe injuries. The accident occurred while Pawar was returning home from work.
- Country:
- India
A 40-year-old sugarcane laborer, Eknath Pawar, was tragically killed in Maharashtra's Beed district after being struck by a motorcycle, police reported on Saturday.
The incident occurred on Friday evening as Pawar was walking home in Rajuri Mala after completing his day's work in a sugarcane field. At around 8 pm, a motorcycle, driven by Tushar Chandrakant Jagtap, collided with Pawar at high speed.
Pawar died on the spot, while Jagtap, 25, suffered severe injuries and is currently hospitalized in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Authorities have sent Pawar's body for a post-mortem at the Georai sub-district hospital, and the Talwada police have launched a further investigation into the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Alleged Beef Transport Leads to Motorcycle Mishap and Injuries
Tribunal Awards Compensation in Fatal Delhi Bus Accident
Tragedy Strikes: Three Killed in Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident
Tragic Demolition Accident Claims Life in Amethi
CM announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of Chikkaballapura accident victims