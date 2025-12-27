Left Menu

Tragedy on the Road: Sugarcane Laborer Killed in Motorcycle Accident

A tragic accident in Maharashtra's Beed district claimed the life of a 40-year-old sugarcane laborer, Eknath Pawar, after being hit by a motorcycle rider, Tushar Chandrakant Jagtap, who sustained severe injuries. The accident occurred while Pawar was returning home from work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 27-12-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 18:16 IST
A 40-year-old sugarcane laborer, Eknath Pawar, was tragically killed in Maharashtra's Beed district after being struck by a motorcycle, police reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening as Pawar was walking home in Rajuri Mala after completing his day's work in a sugarcane field. At around 8 pm, a motorcycle, driven by Tushar Chandrakant Jagtap, collided with Pawar at high speed.

Pawar died on the spot, while Jagtap, 25, suffered severe injuries and is currently hospitalized in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Authorities have sent Pawar's body for a post-mortem at the Georai sub-district hospital, and the Talwada police have launched a further investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

