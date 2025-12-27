Left Menu

Maharashtra ANTF Cracks Down on Bengaluru's Mephedrone Network

The Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) dismantled three mephedrone manufacturing units in Bengaluru, arresting four individuals and seizing contraband drugs valued at Rs 55.88 crore. The operation was initiated by the arrest of a dealer in Mumbai, leading to further arrests and the discovery of drug manufacturing units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 18:18 IST
Maharashtra ANTF Cracks Down on Bengaluru's Mephedrone Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force has dismantled three mephedrone manufacturing units in Bengaluru, leading to the arrest of four suspects and a seizure of contraband worth Rs 55.88 crore, according to an official statement on Saturday.

The operation started on December 21 when the ANTF's Konkan unit raided Vashi in Navi Mumbai and apprehended Abdul Qadir Rashid Shaikh with 1.488 kilograms of mephedrone, estimated at Rs 1.48 crore. This arrest helped the probe team trace Prashant Yallappa Patil from Belgaum, implicated in the drug's production in Bengaluru.

The investigation, spearheaded by ANTF chief Sharda Raut and superintendent M M Makandar, culminated in the arrest of Suraj Ramesh Yadav and Malkhan Ramlal Bishnoi. Both individuals from Rajasthan confessed to manufacturing synthetic drugs, resulting in the confiscation of 4.10 kilograms of mephedrone and 17 kilograms of its liquid form. Efforts are ongoing to capture other members of this extensive drug network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blast Targets Frontier Corps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Blast Targets Frontier Corps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

 Pakistan
2
Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

 India
3
Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

 India
4
Winter Offensive: Indian Army's Bold Counter-Terror Strategy in Kashmir

Winter Offensive: Indian Army's Bold Counter-Terror Strategy in Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025