Policemen Accused of Religious Insult in Mauganj: A Controversial Incident

Two policemen in Mauganj district have been relieved of field duty amid allegations of cutting a protester's 'shikha' and breaking his sacred thread. The incident allegedly took place on September 6 when the police evicted Narendra Mishra, who was protesting a resident's death under a liquor contractor's vehicle.

Mishra claimed that constable Vivekanand Yadav, acting under the instructions of Shahpur police station in-charge BC Vishwas, attacked him and threatened him with severe consequences. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anurag Pandey noted the preliminary investigation found no evidence to support Mishra's claims.

The incident has sparked political reactions, with Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari demanding the officers' suspension. Patwari criticized the government for allegedly employing 'goons' in police uniforms who violated Hindu traditions by attacking a Brahmin youth.

