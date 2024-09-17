Fourteen Arrested for Fraud and Corruption in Driver’s License Scandal

Fourteen individuals, including traffic officers and a driving school operator, have been arrested on charges of fraud and corruption related to the improper issuance of driver’s licenses and solicitation of bribes.

The arrests follow an investigation that began in 2021, revealing allegations that driving school operators in Sabie colluded with departmental officials to issue learner’s and driver’s licenses without adhering to the standard testing procedures. Reports indicate that licenses were provided to applicants who paid large sums of money, bypassing the required tests.

The suspects, ranging in age from 34 to 59, were apprehended in a coordinated operation by the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s (RTMC) Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU), the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), and Police Crime Intelligence in Mpumalanga.

Among those arrested were a male and female license examiner and a driving school operator at the Sabie driving licence testing centre (DLTC), four license examiners at the Lydenberg DLTC, and two examiners at the Graskop DLTC.

The RTMC’s investigation, supported by the Hawks and Crime Intelligence, has led to charges of fraud, corruption, and violations of the National Road Traffic Act.

In addition to the DLTC-related arrests, four traffic officers in Verena were detained for soliciting bribes from motorists who had committed road traffic offences, such as excessive speeding. These arrests were part of Operation “Kwanele,” aimed at addressing fraud and corruption within the DLTCs.

The RTMC emphasized the dangers posed by individuals who acquire licenses through corrupt means and urged the public to avoid such activities. “Law enforcement officials are committed to eradicating corruption from the system to ensure road safety for all,” the RTMC stated.