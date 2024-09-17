India to Host Global Food Regulators Summit 2024 with Focus on Enhancing Food Safety Standards

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, unveiled the logo and brochures for the Global Food Regulators Summit (GFRS) 2024 at Nirman Bhavan today. Scheduled to take place from September 19 to 21, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the Summit is organized by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, alongside the World Food India 2024 event by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Emphasizing the global importance of food safety, Minister Nadda stated, “While food security has long been a focus, food safety must also be prioritized to ensure the health and well-being of populations worldwide.” He highlighted that the Summit will serve as a global platform for food regulators to exchange ideas on strengthening food safety systems and regulatory frameworks across the food value chain.

The Summit, the second of its kind, will host representatives from 30 international organizations and over 70 countries, including major food safety regulators and research institutions. It is expected to attract nearly 5,000 delegates on-site and around 150,000 virtual participants. Notable attendees include the World Health Organization (WHO), World Trade Organization (WTO), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Codex Alimentarius Commission, European Food Safety Authority, and the Joint Institute for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (USA). Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, will address the event virtually.

Shri Nadda expressed pride in India hosting this event, marking the first regional food regulators conference outside Rome. The Summit will focus on enhancing regional collaboration in the Codex Alimentarius Commission and provide a dedicated platform for Asian countries to discuss food safety, trade, and regulatory challenges.

Key topics for GFRS 2.0 include addressing Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), regulating health supplements and nutraceuticals, sustainable food packaging, ensuring nutrition for all, monitoring residues and contaminants, advancements in food testing, and the impact of animal feed on food safety. The Summit aims to build a cohesive network for food safety, develop understanding for compliance, share best practices, and create international synergies.

Highlights of the Summit include the introduction of the State Food Safety Index (SFSI) 2024, which will assess the food safety performance of Indian states and union territories. Additionally, the event will feature a conclave of CEOs from major food companies, discussions on ease of doing business, and bilateral meetings with Bhutan, Argentina, New Zealand, and Australia.

Innovative initiatives to be launched include the Food Import Rejection Alerts (FIRA) online portal, designed to share information on food import rejections at Indian borders, and the Food Import Clearance System 2.0 (FICS 2.0), an advanced version of the clearance system with enhanced features for faster processing and transparency. The SFSI 2024 report will also be released during the Summit.

The Global Food Regulators Summit 2024 will include keynote addresses, technical and plenary sessions, interactive discussions with stakeholders, and bilateral and multilateral meetings aimed at addressing current and emerging food safety challenges.

The Curtain Raiser event was attended by Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Shri G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO, FSSAI; Shri Nikhil Gajraj, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Shri U.S. Dhyani, Executive Director, FSSAI; and other senior officials from the Union Health Ministry.