U.S. Announces Nearly $14M in Additional Humanitarian Aid for Refugees in Uganda

The United States has announced nearly $14 million in additional humanitarian aid for refugees and their host communities in Uganda. This new funding, which contributes to a total of over $83 million in humanitarian assistance for Uganda in Fiscal Year 2024, underscores the U.S.'s continued commitment to supporting vulnerable populations in the country.

The new funding, provided by the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM), will be allocated through six humanitarian NGOs, enhancing critical programs across ten refugee settlements and urban areas in Kampala. This assistance will support education, livelihoods, mental health and psychosocial services, and protection programs for both refugees and their Ugandan hosts.

U.S. Ambassador William Popp highlighted the diverse impact of this aid, stating, “From supporting farmer groups in Bidibidi to employing protection case workers in Kiryandongo and funding secondary education in Adjumani, we are proud to be Uganda’s largest humanitarian partner. This reflects our longstanding partnership with the Ugandan people and our commitment to aiding vulnerable refugees worldwide.”

U.S. humanitarian efforts are designed to benefit both refugees and the local communities hosting them. Programs funded by the U.S. include local employment opportunities and are accessible to Ugandan citizens, providing vital services such as health care, education, clean water, and job training.

The United States remains dedicated to its partnership with Uganda and will continue to work collaboratively to support the well-being of refugees and their host communities. For more information on the U.S.'s engagement with Uganda, refer to the “Report to the Ugandan People” by the U.S. Embassy.