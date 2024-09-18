Left Menu

Russia Thwarts Major Drone Attack from Ukraine, Destruction Spans Five Regions

Russia's air defense units successfully intercepted and destroyed 54 drones launched by Ukraine overnight. The attack targeted five Russian regions: Kursk, Bryansk, Smolensk, Oryol, and Belgorod. A separate incident in the Tver region caused a fire and a partial evacuation in the town of Toropets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 10:05 IST
Russia Thwarts Major Drone Attack from Ukraine, Destruction Spans Five Regions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's air defense units scored a major victory overnight by intercepting and destroying 54 drones launched by Ukraine. The assault aimed at five Russian regions, including Kursk, Bryansk, Smolensk, Oryol, and Belgorod, as reported by Russia's TASS state news agency, citing the defense ministry.

Half of the drones were successfully brought down over the border Kursk region, while the remaining drones were neutralized over Bryansk, Smolensk, Oryol, and Belgorod regions. This swift action prevented potentially severe damages.

The TASS report did not mention the Tver region, where a separate Ukrainian drone attack ignited a fire and led to a partial evacuation of Toropets town, according to local officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Growing Burden of NCDs: Challenges for Human Capital and Economic Stability

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024