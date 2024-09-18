Russia Thwarts Major Drone Attack from Ukraine, Destruction Spans Five Regions

Russia's air defense units scored a major victory overnight by intercepting and destroying 54 drones launched by Ukraine. The assault aimed at five Russian regions, including Kursk, Bryansk, Smolensk, Oryol, and Belgorod, as reported by Russia's TASS state news agency, citing the defense ministry.

Half of the drones were successfully brought down over the border Kursk region, while the remaining drones were neutralized over Bryansk, Smolensk, Oryol, and Belgorod regions. This swift action prevented potentially severe damages.

The TASS report did not mention the Tver region, where a separate Ukrainian drone attack ignited a fire and led to a partial evacuation of Toropets town, according to local officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)