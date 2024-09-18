Left Menu

Court Dismisses Petition Over Alleged 'Shivling' Remarks

A local court dismissed a petition seeking action against SP president Akhilesh Yadav and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for alleged derogatory remarks about a 'Shivling' found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The petitioner, Harishankar Pandey, plans to challenge the decision in the high court.

Varanasi | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:06 IST
  Country:
  India

A local court here dismissed a petition seeking legal action against Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly making derogatory remarks about a 'Shivling' found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Petitioner advocate Harishankar Pandey argued that Yadav and Owaisi, along with the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee and approximately 2000 unidentified persons, had repeatedly referred to the 'Shivling' as a fountain causing ''significant offense to Hindu sentiments.'' Pandey sought an FIR against them for the same in his petition.

''The court of Senior Judge Civil Division Vinod Kumar Singh rejected the plea for an FIR to be registered against the accused parties. The matter was heard in the court on Tuesday but we received the order of the copy on Wednesday,'' Pandey told PTI.

Pandey has indicated he will now challenge this decision in the high court.

Pandey said that earlier he had filed a petition in the lower court in this regard, which was also rejected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

