Erdogan Expresses Condolences Over Lebanon Blasts, Criticizes Israel's Actions

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his sorrow over the fatal pager blasts in Lebanon to Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati during a phone call on Wednesday, according to Turkey's Anadolu news agency.

During the conversation, Erdogan also highlighted the peril posed by Israel's attempts to escalate conflicts in Gaza, extending them to the broader region.

Erdogan assured Mikati that efforts to restrain Israel's aggressive actions would persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)