Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Massive Explosion at Russian Arsenal in Tver

A Ukrainian drone attack on a major Russian arsenal in the Tver region resulted in a massive explosion and forced the evacuation of a nearby town. The blast, equivalent to 200-240 tons of high explosives, was detected by NASA satellites and recorded by earthquake sensors.

According to Ukrainian-born, pro-Russian military blogger Yuri Podolyaka, the explosion hit an ammunition depot, igniting a significant fire. Russian state media, constrained by military censorship laws, provided limited information on the incident.

The Tver region's governor, Igor Rudenya, confirmed that Ukrainian drones were shot down and a fire ensued, necessitating evacuations. Despite the lack of casualty reports, local chatrooms were flooded with messages of concern and offers of assistance.

