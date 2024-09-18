Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Massive Explosion at Russian Arsenal in Tver

A Ukrainian drone attack caused a massive explosion at a major arsenal in Russia's Tver region, leading to the evacuation of a nearby town. NASA satellites detected intense heat, and earthquake sensors recorded the blast. There were no reports of casualties, but significant damage ensued, raising questions on the site's security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Ukrainian drone attack on a major Russian arsenal in the Tver region resulted in a massive explosion and forced the evacuation of a nearby town. The blast, equivalent to 200-240 tons of high explosives, was detected by NASA satellites and recorded by earthquake sensors.

According to Ukrainian-born, pro-Russian military blogger Yuri Podolyaka, the explosion hit an ammunition depot, igniting a significant fire. Russian state media, constrained by military censorship laws, provided limited information on the incident.

The Tver region's governor, Igor Rudenya, confirmed that Ukrainian drones were shot down and a fire ensued, necessitating evacuations. Despite the lack of casualty reports, local chatrooms were flooded with messages of concern and offers of assistance.

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

