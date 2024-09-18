Left Menu

Tensions Rise as NATO Support for Ukraine Provokes Kremlin Warning

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's comments dismissing Russian red lines on Ukraine's use of Western long-range weapons have sparked a stern warning from the Kremlin. Accusing Stoltenberg of being short-sighted and provocative, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted the potential for heightened tensions. Discussions persist among Western allies about granting Ukraine further military capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:39 IST
Tensions Rise as NATO Support for Ukraine Provokes Kremlin Warning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a sharp escalation of rhetoric, the Kremlin labeled NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's recent comments as 'dangerous' on Wednesday. Stoltenberg suggested that allowing Ukraine to use Western long-range weapons to strike Russia would not automatically lead to a significant escalation by Moscow. The outgoing NATO chief's remarks dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin's warnings as bluffs.

Stoltenberg's dismissal is seen by the Kremlin as a provocative stance. Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, criticized Stoltenberg's outlook as 'completely short-sighted and unprofessional.' Peskov highlighted that ignoring the gravity of Putin's nuclear threats could lead to unforeseen consequences.

The simmering debate within NATO circles over whether to supply Ukraine with advanced weaponry like U.S. ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles continues unabated. While some Western officials view Putin's nuclear warnings as mere bluster, others worry about potential Russian retaliation, including nuclear deployment. The situation underscores the precarious balance of aiding Ukraine without crossing into direct conflict with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024