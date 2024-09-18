Tensions Rise as NATO Support for Ukraine Provokes Kremlin Warning

In a sharp escalation of rhetoric, the Kremlin labeled NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's recent comments as 'dangerous' on Wednesday. Stoltenberg suggested that allowing Ukraine to use Western long-range weapons to strike Russia would not automatically lead to a significant escalation by Moscow. The outgoing NATO chief's remarks dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin's warnings as bluffs.

Stoltenberg's dismissal is seen by the Kremlin as a provocative stance. Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, criticized Stoltenberg's outlook as 'completely short-sighted and unprofessional.' Peskov highlighted that ignoring the gravity of Putin's nuclear threats could lead to unforeseen consequences.

The simmering debate within NATO circles over whether to supply Ukraine with advanced weaponry like U.S. ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles continues unabated. While some Western officials view Putin's nuclear warnings as mere bluster, others worry about potential Russian retaliation, including nuclear deployment. The situation underscores the precarious balance of aiding Ukraine without crossing into direct conflict with Russia.

