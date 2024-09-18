Attack on Japanese Student Sparks Concerns in China

An assailant stabbed and wounded a student at a Japanese school in south China on Wednesday, China's foreign ministry confirmed. This marks the second recent attack involving Japanese educational facilities in the country.

"A 10-year-old student of a Japanese school in Shenzhen was stabbed by a man about 200 metres from the school gate," stated foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian. The student was immediately taken to the hospital, and the attacker was arrested at the scene.

A police report from Shenzhen revealed that the suspect, a 44-year-old man named Zhong, attacked the child around 8 a.m. No motive has been disclosed. Although the nationality of the victim was not confirmed by officials, Japanese media reported the student was a Japanese boy.

"The case is still under investigation. China will continue to take effective measures to protect the safety of all foreigners in the country," Lin added. This incident follows a similar attack in June in Suzhou, where a man targeted a Japanese school bus, resulting in the death of a Chinese national who intervened.

Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshi Moriya announced that Tokyo has requested China to prevent further incidents and to provide detailed information on the case. Tokyo officials have been dispatched to offer support locally.

"Japan will continue to work closely with Chinese authorities to ensure the safety of its overseas nationals," Moriya stated. The attack occurred on the 93rd anniversary of the Mukden Incident, a historically significant event that was followed by extensive conflict between the two nations.

