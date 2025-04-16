Left Menu

Goa's Hospitality Boom: Tax Breaks in Hinterland

Goa's government proposed a 50% GST rebate and other perks for those investing in three-star hotels in the hinterland, aiming to boost hospitality and medical tourism. Stakeholders laud the move, which promises job creation and cultural preservation. The policy awaits approval in June's assembly session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:28 IST
Stakeholders in Goa's hospitality industry have expressed approval of the state government's recent budget announcement offering substantial tax rebates and other incentives for investments in hotels located in the lesser-explored hinterlands.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant revealed these measures during the legislative assembly, specifically targeting the hotel and medical tourism sectors. Investors in hotels or hospitals that meet the criteria will enjoy a 50% GST rebate alongside exemptions in stamp duty and registration fees.

This strategic move is anticipated to enhance infrastructure, generate employment, and promote local cultures in Goa's hinterland regions such as Bicholim and Sanguem. Industry leaders like Gaurish Dhond and Basuri Desai believe it will usher in new opportunities for sustainable tourism.

