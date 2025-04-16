Goa's Hospitality Boom: Tax Breaks in Hinterland

Stakeholders in Goa's hospitality industry have expressed approval of the state government's recent budget announcement offering substantial tax rebates and other incentives for investments in hotels located in the lesser-explored hinterlands.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant revealed these measures during the legislative assembly, specifically targeting the hotel and medical tourism sectors. Investors in hotels or hospitals that meet the criteria will enjoy a 50% GST rebate alongside exemptions in stamp duty and registration fees.

This strategic move is anticipated to enhance infrastructure, generate employment, and promote local cultures in Goa's hinterland regions such as Bicholim and Sanguem. Industry leaders like Gaurish Dhond and Basuri Desai believe it will usher in new opportunities for sustainable tourism.

