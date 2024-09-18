Finland's Strategic Arms Purchase Amid Middle East Diplomacy

Finland's President Alexander Stubb defended the nation's decision to acquire arms from Israel, stating that the purchase is unrelated to Finland's current stance on recognizing Palestine.

The country is buying David's Sling, a high-altitude missile defense system, to enhance its defense against potential threats, particularly from Russia's actions in Ukraine.

In an interview, Stubb explained his 'values-based realism' policy and emphasized that their recognition of Palestine would strategically aim for a two-state solution, independent of the arms deal with Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)