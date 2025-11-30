Left Menu

Pope Leo Advocates for Peace: Calls for Palestinian Statehood

Pope Leo, on his trip to Lebanon, reiterated the Vatican's support for Palestinian statehood as a solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. While en route from Turkey, he held a conference discussing various global issues and highlighted Turkey's role in promoting religious co-existence.

Updated: 30-11-2025 20:47 IST
Pope Leo

During a historic in-flight press conference, Pope Leo renewed the Vatican's call for a Palestinian state as the viable solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. The pontiff emphasized the importance of diplomacy and dialogue.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, maintains a strong stance against Palestinian independence. Despite this, the U.S., a close ally of Israel, has shown support for the Palestinian cause.

Highlighting Turkey's religious harmony, Pope Leo praised the nation's ability to bridge cultures and religions, serving as a model for global co-existence. His visit underscores the urgent need for peace amid ongoing global conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

