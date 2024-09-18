British Train Drivers End Strike with New Pay Deal
Train drivers in Britain, represented by the trade union ASLEF, have voted overwhelmingly to accept a new pay offer, ending a protracted industrial dispute. The agreement, which includes pay rises over three years, follows extensive negotiations with the government's labour-friendly administration.
Train drivers in Britain have voted to accept a new pay offer, their trade union ASLEF announced on Wednesday. The decision puts an end to a long-running industrial dispute and a series of disruptive strikes.
According to ASLEF, about 96.6% of members voted to accept the deal, with a turnout of 88.5%. Approximately 13,000 train drivers participated in 18 days of strike action over the past two years, affecting 16 train companies.
The pay offer, introduced last month, grants train drivers a 5% pay rise for 2022/23, 4.75% for 2023/24, and 4.5% for 2024/25. The Labour Party-led government has been in negotiations with ASLEF since taking office in July after a decisive election victory.
Rail strikes had become increasingly frequent over the last two years amid high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis that spurred demands for better pay across various sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
MSRTC Strike Disrupts Bus Services Ahead of Ganesh Festival
Deadly Russian Strikes on Ukraine: Victims Include Eight-Year-Old Boy
Deadly Missile Strike in Central Ukraine: 41 Killed, 180 Injured
Deadliest Attack: 41 Killed in Russian Missile Strike on Ukrainian Military Institute
Ukraine's president says a Russian strike has killed at least 41 people and wounded 180 in a central region of Ukraine, reports AP.