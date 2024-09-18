British Train Drivers End Strike with New Pay Deal

Train drivers in Britain have voted to accept a new pay offer, their trade union ASLEF announced on Wednesday. The decision puts an end to a long-running industrial dispute and a series of disruptive strikes.

According to ASLEF, about 96.6% of members voted to accept the deal, with a turnout of 88.5%. Approximately 13,000 train drivers participated in 18 days of strike action over the past two years, affecting 16 train companies.

The pay offer, introduced last month, grants train drivers a 5% pay rise for 2022/23, 4.75% for 2023/24, and 4.5% for 2024/25. The Labour Party-led government has been in negotiations with ASLEF since taking office in July after a decisive election victory.

Rail strikes had become increasingly frequent over the last two years amid high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis that spurred demands for better pay across various sectors.

