Notorious Criminal 'Kakkathoppu' Balaji Killed in Dramatic Police Encounter

A hardened criminal named 'Kakkathoppu' Balaji was fatally shot during a police encounter in Chennai. Balaji, who had over 50 criminal cases against him, opened fire at police when he was chased after trying to evade arrest. Police recovered ganja and a weapon from his car.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

'Kakkathoppu' Balaji, a notorious criminal facing over 50 serious charges, was shot dead by police on Wednesday after he resisted arrest by opening fire, authorities confirmed.

Joint Commissioner Pravesh Kumar outlined that the incident occurred during a routine vehicle check in North Chennai. Balaji sped away when police approached his car, leading to a high-speed chase that ended when Balaji was cornered in a dead-end street. He then fired at the officers, prompting them to return fire.

Balaji was critically injured and later declared dead at a government hospital. Police discovered 10 kilos of ganja and a machete in his car, reinforcing his criminal background, which includes multiple murders and attempts to kill. An official inquiry has been initiated, and no police personnel were injured in the encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

