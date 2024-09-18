Notorious Criminal 'Kakkathoppu' Balaji Killed in Dramatic Police Encounter

'Kakkathoppu' Balaji, a notorious criminal facing over 50 serious charges, was shot dead by police on Wednesday after he resisted arrest by opening fire, authorities confirmed.

Joint Commissioner Pravesh Kumar outlined that the incident occurred during a routine vehicle check in North Chennai. Balaji sped away when police approached his car, leading to a high-speed chase that ended when Balaji was cornered in a dead-end street. He then fired at the officers, prompting them to return fire.

Balaji was critically injured and later declared dead at a government hospital. Police discovered 10 kilos of ganja and a machete in his car, reinforcing his criminal background, which includes multiple murders and attempts to kill. An official inquiry has been initiated, and no police personnel were injured in the encounter.

