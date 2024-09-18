Maratha Leader Issues Ultimatum, OBC Activists Launch Counter Hunger Strike

Maratha leader Manoj Jarange issued a four-day ultimatum on Wednesday, pressing the Maharashtra government to meet his demands for Maratha reservations under the OBC category.

At the same time, OBC activists, led by Mangesh Sasane, initiated a hunger strike to counter Jarange's agitation, calling for equitable treatment for all communities and opposing the integration of Marathas into the existing OBC reservations.

With tensions rising, the OBC leaders demand a separate quota for Marathas, instead of sharing the existing reservation for backward classes.

(With inputs from agencies.)