Maratha Leader Issues Ultimatum, OBC Activists Launch Counter Hunger Strike

Maratha leader Manoj Jarange gave a four-day ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to meet his demands for Maratha reservations under the OBC category. Concurrently, OBC activists, led by Mangesh Sasane, started their own hunger strike against this demand, calling for equitable treatment and opposing the inclusion of Marathas in the OBC reservation category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:17 IST
Maratha leader Manoj Jarange issued a four-day ultimatum on Wednesday, pressing the Maharashtra government to meet his demands for Maratha reservations under the OBC category.

At the same time, OBC activists, led by Mangesh Sasane, initiated a hunger strike to counter Jarange's agitation, calling for equitable treatment for all communities and opposing the integration of Marathas into the existing OBC reservations.

With tensions rising, the OBC leaders demand a separate quota for Marathas, instead of sharing the existing reservation for backward classes.

