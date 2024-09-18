Swift Justice: Police Crack Murder Case in Six Hours

Police cracked the murder of a 34-year-old woman by apprehending her husband within six hours of the case being registered in Palghar district neighbouring Mumbai, officials reported Wednesday.

Swift action was taken after the couple's daughter reported the matter to Virar police station early Friday morning.

The accused, Gopal Rathod, 37, was arrested at Kopar railway station near Kalyan as he attempted to flee to his hometown in Karnataka, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Virar, Jayant Bajbale.

Rathod, an alcoholic, allegedly stabbed his wife Bharti to death at around 4:30 AM on Friday at their home in the Phulpada area of Virar (West) over a domestic dispute, the DCP stated. Rathod also reportedly harbored suspicions about his wife's fidelity.

Officers tracked Rathod using CCTV footage and an informer network. Based on a tip-off, Rathod was detained at Kopar station as he was about to board a train to Bidar, police revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)