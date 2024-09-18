Disabled Man Attacked by Neighbours for Objecting to Drunken Behaviour

A disabled man in Khekra town faced a horrifying ordeal when he was locked in a room, severely assaulted, and attacked by a pitbull dog set upon him by two of his neighbors. The incident occurred after the man, named Anil, objected to their drunken behavior.

The police were notified and promptly took the injured man to a hospital. They registered a case based on the victim's family's complaint and managed to apprehend one of the accused.

According to CO Preeta, the case was filed against the neighbors, Satish and Anuj, following a complaint by Anil. The investigation is currently ongoing as authorities work to uncover further details.

