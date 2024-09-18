Left Menu

Disabled Man Attacked by Neighbours for Objecting to Drunken Behaviour

A disabled man in Khekra town was locked in a room, assaulted, and attacked by a pitbull dog set upon him by two neighbors after objecting to their drunken behavior. Police have registered a case based on the victim's complaint and have arrested one of the two suspects. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:42 IST
Disabled Man Attacked by Neighbours for Objecting to Drunken Behaviour
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disabled man in Khekra town faced a horrifying ordeal when he was locked in a room, severely assaulted, and attacked by a pitbull dog set upon him by two of his neighbors. The incident occurred after the man, named Anil, objected to their drunken behavior.

The police were notified and promptly took the injured man to a hospital. They registered a case based on the victim's family's complaint and managed to apprehend one of the accused.

According to CO Preeta, the case was filed against the neighbors, Satish and Anuj, following a complaint by Anil. The investigation is currently ongoing as authorities work to uncover further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024