Left Menu

China Halts Tariff Exemptions on Taiwanese Agricultural Products

China is set to suspend tariff exemptions on 34 agricultural items from Taiwan, effective September 25. This decision includes fresh fruits, vegetables, and aquatic products. The Chinese finance ministry states that this move follows Taiwan's discriminatory measures, which have negatively impacted economic and trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:58 IST
China Halts Tariff Exemptions on Taiwanese Agricultural Products
  • Country:
  • China

China will suspend tariff exemptions on 34 agricultural items imported from Taiwan, including fresh fruits, vegetables, and aquatic products, effective from September 25, a Chinese finance ministry statement said on Wednesday.

The ministry said that tariffs on these items will be implemented in line with existing regulations.

"Taiwan's unilateral adoption of discriminatory measures such as bans and restrictions on the export of mainland products has seriously impeded cross-Strait economic and trade cooperation," it added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024