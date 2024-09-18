China Halts Tariff Exemptions on Taiwanese Agricultural Products

China will suspend tariff exemptions on 34 agricultural items imported from Taiwan, including fresh fruits, vegetables, and aquatic products, effective from September 25, a Chinese finance ministry statement said on Wednesday.

The ministry said that tariffs on these items will be implemented in line with existing regulations.

"Taiwan's unilateral adoption of discriminatory measures such as bans and restrictions on the export of mainland products has seriously impeded cross-Strait economic and trade cooperation," it added.

(With inputs from agencies.)