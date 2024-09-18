Left Menu

Supreme Court Overturns High Court Conviction in 2005 Murder Case

The Supreme Court overturned the Karnataka High Court's conviction of two individuals in a 2005 murder case. The bench criticized the High Court for not providing sufficient reasons for reversing the trial court's acquittal. The trial court had found discrepancies in the prosecution's evidence.

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the conviction of two individuals in a 2005 murder case, criticizing the Karnataka High Court for its 'brusque approach' in holding them guilty.

A bench consisting of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Aravind Kumar pointed out that the trial court had previously delivered a 'well-considered judgment' that acquitted the accused. It emphasized that the High Court failed to provide clear findings to justify reversing this acquittal.

The Supreme Court noted that the trial court had identified discrepancies and contradictions in the evidence presented by the prosecution. The bench concluded that the High Court's failure to address these issues rendered its conviction of the appellants unsustainable.

