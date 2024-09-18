Left Menu

Indictment in Tak Bai Massacre Case Nears Statute Deadline

Eight former state security personnel will be indicted for the deaths of 78 Muslim protesters in 2004 during the Tak Bai massacre in Thailand. The suspects include military drivers and a high-ranking commander. The long-delayed indictment faces an Oct 25 deadline before the charges expire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:13 IST
Indictment in Tak Bai Massacre Case Nears Statute Deadline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Eight former state security personnel accused of responsibility for the deaths of 78 Muslim protesters in southern Thailand in 2004 will face murder charges, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

The case, known as the Tak Bai massacre, gained notoriety due to the brutal manner of death. The victims, after being arrested and having their hands tied, were loaded onto trucks in a manner that led to their suffocation or being crushed to death.

This legal action, delayed for years, comes just a month before the statute of limitations expires. Despite the indictment, the charges could still be dismissed if the suspects do not appear in court by October 25. The incident occurred amid a Muslim separatist insurgency in Thailand's southernmost provinces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024