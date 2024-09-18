Left Menu

Sanders Moves to Halt $20 Billion US Arms Sales to Israel Amid Gaza Crisis

Senator Bernie Sanders is introducing resolutions to halt $20 billion in US arms sales to Israel due to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Although the measures are unlikely to pass, they send a strong message ahead of the Israel-Hamas war anniversary. Sanders is collaborating with colleagues on this significant pushback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:31 IST
Amid the devastation in Gaza and ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Israel-Hamas war, Senator Bernie Sanders is preparing resolutions to stop more than $20 billion in US arms sales to Israel. Though a longshot, this move marks the most substantive congressional pushback so far.

In a letter to Senate colleagues, Sanders stated that the US cannot be "complicit in this humanitarian disaster." The proposed action will compel a vote as soon as next week, though it is unlikely to pass. "Much of this carnage in Gaza has been carried out with US-provided military equipment," Sanders wrote.

The resolutions arrive as the war moves into its second year, with the Israeli military campaign led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resulting in over 41,000 deaths in Gaza following a Hamas-led attack. Sanders' measures aim to halt sales of missile systems, tank rounds, and fighter jets, sending a message regarding US bipartisan support for Israel. Despite potential Senate resistance, Sanders is working with colleagues on these measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

