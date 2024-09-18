Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Two Four-Year-Old Girls in Shocking Incident

Police in the area have taken a man into custody on charges of raping two four-year-old girls. Superintendent of Police Rajesh S confirmed that the accused, identified as Nandu, also known as Nandlal, lured the children into his home while they were playing.

Once inside, he locked them in a room and allegedly assaulted one of the girls. When she screamed, he released her but went on to assault the second girl. Both girls managed to escape and informed their families, who quickly filed a complaint with the police.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday, facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The girls have been sent for medical examinations, according to officials.

