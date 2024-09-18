Left Menu

Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Two Four-Year-Old Girls in Shocking Incident

Police arrested a man named Nandu for allegedly raping two four-year-old girls. The incident took place when Nandu lured the girls into his home and assaulted them. The girls escaped and reported it to their families. Nandu has been charged under relevant laws and is now in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police in the area have taken a man into custody on charges of raping two four-year-old girls. Superintendent of Police Rajesh S confirmed that the accused, identified as Nandu, also known as Nandlal, lured the children into his home while they were playing.

Once inside, he locked them in a room and allegedly assaulted one of the girls. When she screamed, he released her but went on to assault the second girl. Both girls managed to escape and informed their families, who quickly filed a complaint with the police.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday, facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The girls have been sent for medical examinations, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

