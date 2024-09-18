Police Constables Attacked During Ganesh Idol Immersion Festivities

Two constables of the local intelligence unit (LIU) were attacked by a group of intoxicated individuals during Ganesh idol immersion festivities at Gokul Barrage, police reported on Wednesday.

Police apprehended seven assailants at the scene, and a manhunt is underway for additional suspects. Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey disclosed that Head Constable Sumit Singh and Constable Gaurav Kumar, dressed in plain clothes, witnessed an altercation and attempted to mediate, but were met with aggression, resulting in a physical assault on both officers. Singh sustained a head injury and verbal abuse was directed at both constables.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhushan Verma and reinforcements arrested seven accused individuals while others fled. Sumit Singh was immediately hospitalized. The arrested individuals were charged with assault, rioting, and disturbing the peace, and have been detained. The police continue to pursue the remaining suspects.

