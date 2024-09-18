Left Menu

Mob Attack on Kolkata Traffic Sergeant During Naka Check

A Kolkata Police traffic sergeant and two others were assaulted by a mob during naka checking in the Tangra area. Following an altercation, around 20-30 individuals attacked the officers. Three arrests were made, and the incident, recorded on a body cam, is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:59 IST
Mob Attack on Kolkata Traffic Sergeant During Naka Check
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Kolkata Police traffic sergeant and two other law enforcers were allegedly beaten by a mob during a naka check in the Tangra area, an official reported on Wednesday.

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The altercation occurred at the Tangra-Chinatown and Christopher Road intersection, where a group of 20-30 people assaulted the on-duty officers around midnight on Tuesday. The matter is currently under investigation.

The traffic sergeant, identified as Kautuk Ghosh of Park Circus Traffic Guard, was conducting routine naka checks at the time.

The event was captured on the traffic sergeant's body cam. Authorities have detained three suspects, while others involved are being identified.

Ghosh and the other two injured officers were taken to Chittaranjan National Medical College for treatment. A formal case has been filed at the Topsia police station, with further investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024