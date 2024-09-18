Mob Attack on Kolkata Traffic Sergeant During Naka Check

A Kolkata Police traffic sergeant and two other law enforcers were allegedly beaten by a mob during a naka check in the Tangra area, an official reported on Wednesday.

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The altercation occurred at the Tangra-Chinatown and Christopher Road intersection, where a group of 20-30 people assaulted the on-duty officers around midnight on Tuesday. The matter is currently under investigation.

The traffic sergeant, identified as Kautuk Ghosh of Park Circus Traffic Guard, was conducting routine naka checks at the time.

The event was captured on the traffic sergeant's body cam. Authorities have detained three suspects, while others involved are being identified.

Ghosh and the other two injured officers were taken to Chittaranjan National Medical College for treatment. A formal case has been filed at the Topsia police station, with further investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)