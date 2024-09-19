Germany Halts New Arms Exports to Israel Amid Legal and Political Pressure

Germany has paused new arms exports to Israel due to legal challenges asserting breaches of humanitarian law, according to a Reuters analysis and a source close to the Economy Ministry. This move follows political pressure and legal battles arguing against the legality of such exports.

The Economy Ministry has yet to respond to multiple requests for comment. However, in a statement issued post-publication of the Reuters story, government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit firmly stated, 'There is no German arms export boycott against Israel.'

Data from the Economy Ministry reveals that exports to Israel last year totaled 326.5 million euros, a marked 10-fold increase from the previous year. However, approvals dropped sharply in 2023, with only 14.5 million euros worth approved up to August 21st. Legal challenges, including cases brought by the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, have influenced this decline. Despite the hold, the German government continues to deny changes in policy, citing ongoing support for long-term contracts and defensive capabilities.

