Turkish Air Strikes Hit PKK Targets in Northern Iraq

Turkish air strikes destroyed 24 targets of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq. The operations targeted PKK caves, storage areas, and bases, neutralizing many militants. The strikes took place in Hakurk, Gara, Qandil, and Asos regions.

Updated: 19-09-2024 01:03 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 01:03 IST
Turkish Air Strikes Hit PKK Targets in Northern Iraq
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish air strikes in northern Iraq destroyed 24 targets of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) on Wednesday, the Turkish Defence Ministry announced. Many militants were 'neutralised' in the attack, the statement added.

The term 'neutralised' is typically used by Ankara to signify that the militants were killed.

The air strikes targeted PKK caves, storage areas, and bases across the Hakurk, Gara, Qandil, and Asos regions, according to the ministry's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

