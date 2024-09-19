Turkish Air Strikes Hit PKK Targets in Northern Iraq

Turkish air strikes in northern Iraq destroyed 24 targets of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) on Wednesday, the Turkish Defence Ministry announced. Many militants were 'neutralised' in the attack, the statement added.

The term 'neutralised' is typically used by Ankara to signify that the militants were killed.

The air strikes targeted PKK caves, storage areas, and bases across the Hakurk, Gara, Qandil, and Asos regions, according to the ministry's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)