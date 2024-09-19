Hung Jury Again in Chicago Zantac Cancer Case

In a major legal development, a Chicago jury failed to reach a verdict in the most recent Zantac cancer trial, resulting in a hung jury. The case involves plaintiff Ronald Kimbrow, who alleges that the discontinued heartburn drug caused his prostate cancer.

This is the second instance of a hung jury in the ongoing litigation concerning Zantac, with Boehringer Ingelheim as the sole defendant after settlements were reached with other pharmaceutical giants like GSK and Pfizer. The litigation wave has been fueled by FDA concerns over NDMA carcinogen in Zantac.

Boehringer Ingelheim has yet to respond to the verdict, while the plaintiff's lawyer emphasized the failure to convince a jury of the drug's safety. Regulatory and legal challenges continue to mount for the involved drugmakers as tens of thousands of lawsuits persist across different courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)