Hung Jury Again in Chicago Zantac Cancer Case

A Chicago jury failed to reach a verdict in the latest Zantac cancer trial involving Boehringer Ingelheim. Plaintiff Ronald Kimbrow claims the heartburn drug caused his prostate cancer. This marks the second hung jury in the ongoing litigation wave against multiple drugmakers over Zantac's alleged carcinogenic effects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 01:57 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 01:57 IST
In a major legal development, a Chicago jury failed to reach a verdict in the most recent Zantac cancer trial, resulting in a hung jury. The case involves plaintiff Ronald Kimbrow, who alleges that the discontinued heartburn drug caused his prostate cancer.

This is the second instance of a hung jury in the ongoing litigation concerning Zantac, with Boehringer Ingelheim as the sole defendant after settlements were reached with other pharmaceutical giants like GSK and Pfizer. The litigation wave has been fueled by FDA concerns over NDMA carcinogen in Zantac.

Boehringer Ingelheim has yet to respond to the verdict, while the plaintiff's lawyer emphasized the failure to convince a jury of the drug's safety. Regulatory and legal challenges continue to mount for the involved drugmakers as tens of thousands of lawsuits persist across different courts.

