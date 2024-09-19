Zelenskiy Finalizes 'Victory Plan' for Peace in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has declared the completion of his 'Victory Plan' aimed at achieving peace for Ukraine without plunging the nation into frozen conflicts. Following extensive consultations, the plan is ready, and Zelenskiy is expected to present it to U.S. President Joe Biden next week during sessions at the U.N. Security Council and General Assembly.

While Zelenskiy has provided daily updates on the plan's preparation, he has revealed few specifics, indicating only that it aligns with Ukraine's terms amid a conflict with Russia that has lasted more than two and a half years. 'Today, it can be said that our victory plan is fully prepared. All the points, all key focus areas, and all necessary detailed additions of the plan have been defined,' Zelenskiy stated in his nightly address.

'The most important thing is the determination to implement it. There was, Zelenskiy said, no alternative to peace, 'no freezing of the war or any other manipulations that would simply postpone Russian aggression to another stage.'

In a prior meeting with top commanders, Zelenskiy noted that the military had produced 'good and strong content' that could significantly bolster Ukraine. Zelenskiy's negotiation basis is a peace plan from late 2022, demanding the withdrawal of Russian troops, restoring Ukraine's post-Soviet borders, and holding Russia accountable for its invasion.

This plan was central to a 'peace summit' hosted by Switzerland in June, where participants vowed to convene another summit later this year. Russia, uninvited to the June summit, labeled it meaningless, even as Ukraine and its allies suggested Moscow could attend the next meeting. Zelenskiy maintains that negotiations are off the table as long as Russian troops occupy nearly 20% of Ukraine's territory.

Conversely, Russia has expressed its willingness to negotiate but insists that discussions are impossible while Ukrainian forces remain in the southern Kursk region, following an incursion into the area last month.

