Tragic End for Southern California Couple After Dispute at Nudist Ranch

Daniel and Stephanie Menard, a Southern California couple, met a tragic end after an apparent dispute with their neighbor at a nudist ranch. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department confirmed they died from blunt force trauma to the head. Their bodies were found under their neighbor's home.

Michael Royce Sparks, aged 62, was arrested and has pleaded not guilty to charges of homicide. Authorities discovered the Menards' remains in bags within a concrete bunker. The couple and their dog had been reported missing on August 24, and a friend alerted the Redlands Police Department.

While the motive remains unclear, neighbours indicated that Sparks had an ongoing feud with the Menards over a tree. Their unlocked car and personal belongings were found near their residence. Daniel Menard reportedly suffered from diabetes and dementia.

